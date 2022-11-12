Greg Barclay gets second term as ICC chairman

Greg Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was elected unopposed following the withdrawal of Zimabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process.

PTI Melbourne
November 12, 2022 12:38 IST

Greg Barclay.

New Zealand's Greg Barclay was on Saturday, November 12, 2022, unanimously re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term.

Mr. Barclay was elected unopposed following the withdrawal of Zimabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the ICC Board reaffirmed its full support to the New Zealander to continue at the helm.

"It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," said Mr. Barclay on his re-appointment.

“Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport.

“It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket.”

Mr. Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was originally appointed as the ICC Chair in November 2020. He was previously the Chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and was a director of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015.

He being elected unopposed also means that he had the backing of the mighty BCCI in the 17-member board.

“I would like to congratulate Greg on his re-appointment as ICC Chair, as the continuity his leadership will provide is in the best interests of the sport. I therefore decided to withdraw my candidacy,” said Mr. Mukuhlani.

