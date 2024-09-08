ADVERTISEMENT

Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and T20 series sweep

Published - September 08, 2024 10:29 pm IST - EDINBURGH

Green took 3-35 to limit Scotland to 149-9, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia's chase

AP

Australia’s Cameron Green during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Cameron Green's unbeaten fifty after three wickets led Australia to a series sweep of Scotland in the third Twenty20 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green took 3-35 to limit Scotland to 149-9, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia's chase.

Aaron Hardie's boundary to point in the 17th over completed the win at 153-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon McMullen's 39-ball 56 led Scotland but he lacked support.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Beside Green, Sean Abbott and Hardie took two wickets each.

The total wasn't enough to intimidate Australia, even though openers Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk were removed cheaply again.

Green hit five of Australia's eight sixes, and two boundaries.

Australia's eight-game white-ball tour of England begins on Wednesday with a T20 in Southampton.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US