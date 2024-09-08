GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green leads Australia to third win over Scotland and T20 series sweep

Green took 3-35 to limit Scotland to 149-9, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia's chase

Published - September 08, 2024 10:29 pm IST - EDINBURGH

AP
Australia’s Cameron Green during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

Australia’s Cameron Green during the third T20 International test match between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Cameron Green's unbeaten fifty after three wickets led Australia to a series sweep of Scotland in the third Twenty20 on Saturday.

Green took 3-35 to limit Scotland to 149-9, and his 62 not out from 39 balls spearheaded Australia's chase.

Aaron Hardie's boundary to point in the 17th over completed the win at 153-4.

Brandon McMullen's 39-ball 56 led Scotland but he lacked support.

Beside Green, Sean Abbott and Hardie took two wickets each.

The total wasn't enough to intimidate Australia, even though openers Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk were removed cheaply again.

Green hit five of Australia's eight sixes, and two boundaries.

Australia's eight-game white-ball tour of England begins on Wednesday with a T20 in Southampton.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:29 pm IST

