Govt. allows 100% seating capacity at Wankhede

Welcome news: Mumbai fans will be elated that there will be no restriction on seating for the second Test .

New Delhi

14 November 2021 22:47 IST

The 100% seating capacity has been allowed for the upcoming India-New Zealand Test

Maharashtra government has given the go-ahead to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow 100% seating capacity for the upcoming India-New Zealand Test at the Wankhede Stadium, beginning December 3.

MCA’s s Bandra-Kurla Complex will also host a preparatory camp for India’s Test specialists. Sources within the MCA confirmed that the government has indeed the given go-ahead for having 100% capacity for the second Test at Wankhede.

“Yes, the government has allowed MCA to have 100% capacity for the second Test at Wankhede,” the source said.

