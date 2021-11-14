Cricket

Govt. allows 100% seating capacity at Wankhede

Welcome news: Mumbai fans will be elated that there will be no restriction on seating for the second Test .  

Maharashtra government has given the go-ahead to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow 100% seating capacity for the upcoming India-New Zealand Test at the Wankhede Stadium, beginning December 3.

MCA’s s Bandra-Kurla Complex will also host a preparatory camp for India’s Test specialists. Sources within the MCA confirmed that the government has indeed the given go-ahead for having 100% capacity for the second Test at Wankhede.

“Yes, the government has allowed MCA to have 100% capacity for the second Test at Wankhede,” the source said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 10:49:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/govt-allows-100-seating-capacity-at-wankhede/article37494246.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY