Google Doodle celebrates ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup hosted by U.S., West Indies

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his enthusiasm for the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, highlighting the increased participation of teams this year.

In a post on X, Mr. Pichai shared his excitement for the global growth of his favourite sport, which is being celebrated with a dedicated Google Doodle.

"More teams than ever will participate in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup this year. Exciting to see my favorite sport growing globally - and celebrated in today's #Doodle. First toss is in a few hours - good luck to all the teams!" said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 kickstarted on June 2 in the USA and West Indies.

This tournament is the ninth edition since it started in 2009. The United States is the host nation this year, and a record 20 teams from around the world will compete on the big stage. The teams are divided into four groups of five for the group stage, and face off against every other country in their group once.

The ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup gives the best men's cricketers in the world the opportunity to show off their skills and represent their nation. The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29.

The USA and Canada will lock horns against each other in the tournament's opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Sunday.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

India T20 WC Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

