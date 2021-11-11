Good news for spectators

No restriction on attendance for first T20I between India and NZ at Jaipur

The opening T20I between India and New Zealand in Jaipur on November 17 could be played in front of a sizeable crowd with the host association putting no restrictions on entry of spectators with even single shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who have not been vaccinated will have to carry a valid negative test report which is not older than 48 hours from the start of the match.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium which has a capacity of 25,000 is hosting an international game after eight years.

“As per the current state guidelines, we can have a full crowd. You need to be vaccinated with one dose or you carry a negative test report which will be checked at the entrance,” Rajasthan Cricket Association secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Thursday.

Mahendra said there will be no entry into the stadium without masks. It will be the first international match in India with no restrictions in the COVID-19 era.

Crowds were allowed during India’s home series against England, but the number was capped at 50% before a spike in cases during the white-ball leg forced the organisers to stage the games without fans.

Mahendra said the tickets for the opening T20 will go on sale from Thursday night and will be available on paytm.com.

“The prices start from ₹1,000 and the most expensive ticket will cost ₹15,000,” he said.

While New Zealand has he reached the T20 World Cup final, to be played on November 14, nine players from its Test squad arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The three-match T20I series will be followed by two Tests as part of the World Test Championship.