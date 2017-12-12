Good chance for us to wrap it up: Perera

For Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera, the win at Dharamshala was good.

“It was a very good one. It was our first win after some time as we had gone through 12 games without winning one. Now the focus is on another match. We have to give 200 per cent to our bowlers.

“They bowled brilliantly and kept to the right areas on that wicket. That is why we were successful,” he said here on Tuesday.

Familiar conditions

About Mohali, he said, “I know the conditions here. I have been part of the Kings XI Punjab team for a few years and as usual it looks a very good batting wicket.

“It will be a high-scoring game. We have to handle situations well.”

“Suranga is fine. Only issue is Dhananjaya. He is not available for the next game,” said the Lankan captain when asked about the injuries in the team.

No pressure

Perera denied there were any pressures “No pressure for us.

“Just another game. Everyone knows that if we win tomorrow, we will win the series.

“We all have to give 200 percent. We will see what happens tomorrow.”

He agreed Sri Lanka had a good chance.

“The first game is history. I know this is a good opportunity for us to win the series.

“I don’t think anyone else has done that in the last few years.

“Good chance for us as we are leading the series. We want to win and then we can settle down.”