Glenn Phillips scalps four wickets as Kiwis restrict Bangladesh to 310/9 on first day of Sylhet Test

November 28, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Sylhet, Bangladesh

Bangladesh scored 310 runs on the first day of first Test against New Zealand here but lost nine wickets with the Kiwis picking up most scalps in the third and final session of the day.

In the match played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Glenn Phillips troubled Bangladesh batters with his off-spin, scalping four wickets and emerging as an unlikely hero with the ball.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 86 (166) set the tone of the day as he survived two sessions of New Zealand’s gruelling bowling line-up. During his time on the field, he stitched up small yet effective partnerships with the batters and allowed Bangladesh to exercise control.

When New Zealand pacers failed to make their mark in the initial overs, Ajaz Patel came into the attack to provide the breakthrough by dismissing Zakir Hasan for 12 (41).

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto joined hands with Mahmudul to stitch a 52-run partnership and make the Kiwis toil hard for another breakthrough.

Philips brought the Kiwis back into the game with his off-spin. He brought an end to Shanto’s quick-paced knock which turned out to be the final wicket of the first session.

At Lunch, Bangladesh were 104-2 in 27 overs.

Phillips then sent Mominul Haque to pavilion on 37. Experienced leg-break spinner Ish Sodhi capitalized on the momentum by sending out set batter Mahmudul (86) before his well-deserved century.

Both teams shared the second session credit as Bangladesh amassed 81 runs and lost two wickets.

The final session was an action-packed affair as Bangladesh put up 125 runs on the board but lost five wickets as well. Phillips and pacer Kyle Jamieson scalped two each in the final session, while Patel also walked away with one to end the day with Bangladesh’s score reading 310-9 in 85 overs.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 310/9 (Mahmudul Hasan 86, Najmul Hossain Shanto; Glenn Phillips 4-53) vs New Zealand.