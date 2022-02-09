Cricket

Gillespie not interested in coaching Australia

Jason Gillespie.  

Touted as one of the favourites to become Australia’s new head coach, former pacer Jason Gillespie on Tuesday said he is not interested in the top job and described Justin Langer’s departure as “heartbreaking”.

“I am not putting myself up for any job. It’s nice to be thought of in that way but it’s certainly something I am not even thinking about entertaining,” said Gillespie. “Everyone has been pretty disappointed with how it has all played out — pretty heartbreaking to see, to be honest,” the 46-year-old said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 3:24:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/gillespie-not-interested-in-coaching-australia/article38398823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY