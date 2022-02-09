Gillespie not interested in coaching Australia

Heaps praise on Langer, says his departure heartbreaking

Touted as one of the favourites to become Australia’s new head coach, former pacer Jason Gillespie on Tuesday said he is not interested in the top job and described Justin Langer’s departure as “heartbreaking”.

“I am not putting myself up for any job. It’s nice to be thought of in that way but it’s certainly something I am not even thinking about entertaining,” said Gillespie. “Everyone has been pretty disappointed with how it has all played out — pretty heartbreaking to see, to be honest,” the 46-year-old said.