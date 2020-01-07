Shubman Gill fined 100% match fee

Shubman Gill has been fined 100% of his match fee for dissent against an on-field umpire during the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi in Mohali last week.
In the second innings, Gill again showed displeasure while protesting a caught-behind decision from the same umpire.
Shorey docked 50%
Senior Delhi batsmen Dhruv Shorey was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for violating the BCCI’s code of conduct with “gross misbehaviour” during the fourth-round fixture.
