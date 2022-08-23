Gill century leads India to ODI series sweep in Zimbabwe

Indian batsman Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring 100 runs on the last day of the One-Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, Aug, 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Shubman Gill scored his first one-day century and snatched a game-clinching catch in the second-last over as India held off Zimbabwe's fightback to win the final ODI by 13 runs on Monday and sweep the series 3-0.

Gill's 130 from 97 balls formed the bulk of India's total of 289-8 at Harare Sports Club after the visitors chose to bat first. He hit 15 fours and a six and shared a 140-run stand for the third wicket with Ishan Khan, who made 50.

Zimbabwe's chase appeared over at 169-7 and the home team was seemingly on course for another heavy defeat.

But Sikandar Raza was at the heart of a late surge by Zimbabwe with his 115 from 95 balls. His innings meant Zimbabwe needed 17 off the last two overs.

Raza had already hit three sixes and he attempted a fourth over long-on midway through the penultimate over.

Gill came running in from the boundary and dived forwards full length to hold the catch just off the ground and end Raza's fightback.

Avesh Khan sealed it next over by bowling Victor Nyauchi for a duck, with Zimbabwe all out for 276 in 49.3 overs. Khan ended with 3-66 and India came away with a 3-0 series win.

Gill's first ODI century was on the cards after the 22-year-old right-hander made 64, 43 and 98 not out last month in West Indies and 82 not out in the first game of this series.

“Gill batted brilliantly, he has been in very good form," said India's Axar Patel. "He was also man-of-the-match against the West Indies recently. So this is the biggest takeaway for us from this series.”

Zimbabwe seamer Brad Evans, the son of former Zimbabwe batsman Craig Evans, took 5-54 in just his fifth ODI and made 28 in an eighth-wicket partnership of 104 with Raza that nearly got his team home.