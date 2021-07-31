Gibbs accuses BCCI of interference

Herschelle Gibbs has also alleged that he is being threatened not to be allowed entry in India.

MUZAFFARABAD (Pakistan)

31 July 2021 22:41 IST

Says the Indian board is trying to stop him from participating in Kashmir League

Former South Africa international cricketer Herschelle Gibbs accused the Indian cricket board of trying to stop him from participating in a T20 league in Azad Kashmir. Gibbs plans to play for Overseas Warriors in the six-team Kashmir Premier League, which runs from Aug. 6-17.

Tensions have been high between Pakistan and India since New Delhi unilaterally changed the semi-autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.

Pakistan has reduced diplomatic ties with India since then, vowing there will be no peace talks with India until the 2019 move under which New Delhi divided the Indian-administered part of the Muslim-majority Kashmir into two federally governed territories — Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh — is reversed by the Indian government.

Advertising

Advertising

Gibbs said in a tweet on Saturday that it was “completely unnecessary” of the BCCI “to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous.”