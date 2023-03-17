Giants ambush Capitals in a low-scoring thriller, remain in the hunt for playoffs

March 17, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Mumbai

The scores of 200 and above are increasingly becoming a distant memory at the Women’s Premier League. But the fans — or the bowlers — are not complaining.

The Brabourne Stadium on Thursday night witnessed one of the most exciting matches of the tournament as Gujarat Giants registered a much-needed victory over Delhi Capitals. Sneh Rana’s side won the low-scoring encounter by 11 runs.

It was only the second defeat for Capitals, which has looked second best only to Mumbai Indians. It looked like Capitals would pull off a memorable win when Arundhati Reddy (25, 17b, 4x4) played a cameo down the order; and it was her first innings in the competition.

Fading away

Capitals’ hopes had faded when Marizanne Kapp (36, 29b, 4x4, 1x6) was run out in the 14th over. When Radha Yadav fell for one, the score read 100 for eight. However, Shikha Pandey gave solid support to Arundhati, the two adding 35 for the ninth wicket.

But Kim Garth removed Arundhati with the final delivery of the 18th over. The batter could not time her shot over the infield on the off-side and ended up giving a catch to Sneh.

Ashleigh Gardner dismissed Poonam Yadav to cap a fine night. She had earlier added 81 for the third wicket with Laura Wolvaardt (57, 45b, 6x4, 1x6).

Shifting gears

After being 54 for two at the halfway stage, Gardner (51 not out, 33b, 9x4) accelerated at the right time.

Earlier, put in to bat, Giants had begun disastrously, losing Sophia Dunkley to the final ball of the first over.

She hit Kapp, who had taken five wickets when the two sides met last, to Jess Jonassen at mid-on.

Wolvaardt and the in-form Harleen Deol (31, 33b, 4x4) put on 49 for the second wicket, but not at a rate Giants would have liked.

That, however, did not matter.