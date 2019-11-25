George Bailey to become national selector for Australia

Former limited-overs captain George Bailey is set to be Australia’s new selector alongside coach Justin Langer and chairman Trevor Hohns.
Bailey, 37, is still an active cricketer and plies his trade in the Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes and in the Sheffield Shield for Tasmania.
According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Bailey will not be the first active cricketer to be a national selector. Don Bradman and Michael Clarke have enjoyed the post while being captain of the national team.
