Gender doesn’t matter in sport, says Tendulkar

MUMBAI

14 October 2020 22:47 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan have wished the female cricketers in Jammu & Kashmir participating in the Women’s Cricket League organised by the Indian Army and a NGO.

“The beauty of sport is it doesn’t consider gender, it only considers talent and hard work. Nobody is bigger than sport but sport certainly enhances our life,” Tendulkar said in a video message to the cricketers.

“India’s women’s cricket team is considered as one of the best in the world and who knows, one of the females participating in this tournament would go on to represent India some day.”

Advertising

Advertising

Four teams participated in the WCL, jointly organised by Aseem Foundation, a Pune-based NGO, and 19RR of Indian Army’s Northern Command, was played in Dooru on Wednesday.

“I have spent two years in J&K and have seen the immense talent that the state cricketers have. It’s not the talent but opportunity that these cricketers lack and now that these girls have been presented an opportunity. I hope they make the most of it,” said Irfan in another video message.