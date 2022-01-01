Gayle left out of West Indies squad

Pollard returns from injury to helm side

Veteran Chris Gayle was a surprise omission from the West Indies squads named on Friday for the home white-ball series against Ireland and England. Kieron Pollard returns from injury to lead the ODI and T20 squads.

The 42-year-old Gayle had been expected to be given his international farewell in front of his home crowd at Sabina Park in Kingston. But the Jamaican government announced that fans would not be allowed at sporting events due to the pandemic.

The West Indies hosts Ireland in a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20 International from January 8 to 16.

The two-time World Champion then travels to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval from January 22 to 30.

Pollard, 34, returns having missed the tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained during the T20 World Cup.

The squads:

ODIs vs Ireland: Kieron Pollard (Capt.), Shai Hope (Vice-Capt.), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Devon Thomas; Reserves: Keacy Carty, Sheldon Cottrell.

T20Is vs Ireland and England: Pollard (Capt.), Pooran (Vice-Capt.), Fabian Allen (England only), Darren Bravo (England only), Chase, Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Hope, Hosein, Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.; Reserves: Seales, Joseph and Thomas.