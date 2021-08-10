Gavaskar’s charitable foundation launches new website

10 August 2021 04:48 IST

Champs Foundation, an organisation started by Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in 1999 to assist former sportspersons who represented India in international competitions, has launched a new and improved website champsindia.org.

Former sportspersons who are struggling to make ends meet can submit an online application for monetary assistance at champsindia.org/beneficiaries.

Well-wishers of Indian sport can also donate to the foundation. All donations are exempt under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act of 1961.

The Champs foundation has so far assisted 19 former Indian sportspersons, the latest being a hockey Olympian legend.

Commenting on the launch of the foundation’s new website, Gavaskar said, “So far, the Foundation could act only if it got to know through the media about a former India sportsperson who was struggling.

“We didn’t have a regularly operated website but now that we have one, hopefully, it can reach out to those who are under the radar and vice-versa.

“There is a desire to reach out and help ease in a little way the retired lives of our internationals.”