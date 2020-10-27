Cricket

Gavaskar seeks clarity regarding Rohit Sharma’s fitness status

Despite being injured, Rohit Sharma was seen practicing at the Mumbai Indians nets. File Photo   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has called for more transparency on the status of limited-overs’ vice-captain Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury after he was seen practising at the Mumbai Indians’ nets within hours of being left out of the squad for an upcoming tour of Australia.

The BCCI did not throw much light on Rohit Sharma’s fitness and just stated that it is monitoring his progress while announcing the three teams for the Australia tour on Monday. On the same day, Rohit Sharma was seen practicing at the Mumbai Indians nets.

“We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way. What actually is the problem with him will help everybody. And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is,” Gavasakar told IPL broadcaster Star Sports after the game between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday.

“I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody,” he added.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27.

Opener Mayank Agarwal, who too has missed out on the last two games for KXIP due to injury, was named in the Indian contingent for the tour.

“The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don’t want to give their hand away. They don’t want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage. But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players, Gavaskar said.

Rohit Sharma may not be in the India squad but there is a possibility that he will return to lead Mumbai Indians later in the IPL.

Ahead of the CSK game on October 23, Mumbai Indians had said that Rohit Sharma had suffered a hamstring injury in the game against KXIP on October 18.

“Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. He has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI,” the statement had read.

Comments
Related Articles

Du Plessis, Russell and Miller pull out of Lankan Premier League

Indian Premier League 2020 | Way Mandeep played made everyone emotional: KL Rahul

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rohit Sharma resumes training for Mumbai Indians

Hanuma Vihari says there will be enough time to adapt to take on Australia

India’s tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury, Rahul and Siraj selected for Tests
Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 26, 2020.

IPL 2020 | Revitalised Kings’ fifth win on the trot lifts them to fourth

IPL 2020 | Navdeep Saini doubtful starter against Mumbai Indians after injuring his bowling hand

Cricket South Africa’s entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install interim committee

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals eyes playoff berth in clash against SRH

CSK becomes first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020

IPL 2020 | Hope this hundred gives family some happiness in difficult time: Stokes
Special Arrangement

Hardik Pandya first player in IPL to take a knee supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

IPL 2020 | Credit where it is due, RR batted really well: Hardik

Indian Premier League 2020 | Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith

Indian Premier League 2020 | We were not expressive enough: Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League 2020 | Dubai to host final on November 10, Women’s T20 Challenge to be held in Sharjah

IPL 2020 | You have painful 12 hours left in IPL, but enjoy every moment: Dhoni tells CSK

Indian Premier League 2020 | Ben Stokes hundred gives Royals much-needed win over Mumbai

Kapil Dev discharged from hospital

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 12:21:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/gavaskar-seeks-better-transparency-regarding-rohit-sharmas-fitness-status/article32951500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY