ADVERTISEMENT

My relationship with Virat Kohli is not for TRP, declares Gambhir

Updated - July 22, 2024 11:06 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 10:57 am IST - Mumbai

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli will now be working together starting with the T20 and ODI tour of Sri Lanka from July 27

PTI

Gautam Gambhir with Virat Kohli, seen during Indian Premier League 2023 | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

India's newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir on July 22 declared that his much talked about relationship with batting mainstay Virat Kohli "is between the two of us and not for TRPs".

ADVERTISEMENT

Gambhir and Kohli had not been the best of friends, something which was evident from the multiple confrontations between the two in the IPL. However, the duo will now be working together starting with the T20 and ODI tour of Sri Lanka from July 27.

"My relationship with Virat Kohli is between the two of us and not for TRP," Gambhir said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the context of Kohli, Gambhir added, "We have had lots of discussions and everyone has the right fight for their jersey." With the departure of seniors Rohit Sharma and Kohli from the T20 International scene, workload management of someone like Jasprit Bumrah assumes greater significance, Gambhir said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the shortest format after India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup last month.

"Workload for someone like Jasprit Bumrah is important.

"Now that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play only two formats, I expect them to be available for most games," Gambhir said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US