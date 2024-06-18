GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gautam Gambhir and W.V. Raman interviewed for head coach post

The CAC Ashok Malhotra and his two colleagues - Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape - were impressed by both the presentations.

Published - June 18, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Gautam Gambhir and W.V. Raman.

Gautam Gambhir and W.V. Raman.

Gautam Gambhir and W.V. Raman, former India opening batters, were interviewed on June 18 for the post of India’s men’s cricket team’s head coach. The duo appeared virtually for the interviews conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The CAC, chaired by former India batter Ashok Malhotra, interacted with the duo.

It is understood that Malhotra and his two colleagues – Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape – were impressed by both the presentations.

Raman — with his rich experience coaching the India women’s side, a long stint at the National Cricket Academy, various state sides along with being a batting coach in the Indian Premier League — was an automatic choice to be shortlisted for the interview.

Gambhir, meanwhile, has emerged as a clear front-runner as Rahul Dravid’s successor. After being the team mentor with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and 2023, he helmed the Kolkata Knight Riders’ to the IPL title in the same capacity last month.

Despite his lack of experience in coaching in formats other than T20, the BCCI hierarchy along with the CAC is understood to be in favour of him.

The BCCI, in May, sought applications for the head coach’s post, for a term of three-and-half years starting July 1. Gambhir has been tipped to be the front-runner ever since the BCCI hierarchy met him informally on the sidelines of the IPL playoffs.

While it could not be ascertained whether other candidates were also interviewed, the CAC also interviewed shortlisted candidates for a national selector’s post. Mithun Manhas, Ajay Ratra and Reetinder Singh Sodhi were interviewed. It is expected that Salil Ankola will make way for a cricketer from the North Zone. Manhas is a favourite to be inducted into the selection committee.

Related Topics

BCCI / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.