Gary Kirsten quits as Pakistan white-ball coach 6 months after joining

Published - October 28, 2024 01:43 pm IST - LAHORE, Pakistan

Test coach Jason Gillespie will fill in for Kirsten in their limited-overs tour of Australia beginning next week

Reuters

File picture of Gary Kirsten gesturing during a net session with the Pakistan cricket team | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gary Kirsten has resigned as Pakistan's white-ball coach barely six months after taking up the job, the country's cricket board said on Monday (October 28, 2024).

Test coach Jason Gillespie will fill in for Kirsten in their limited-overs tour of Australia beginning next week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on X.

"...Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men's cricket team on next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted," the PCB said.

Australia to rest Test stars for T20 series against Pakistan

The PCB put South African Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 ODI World Cup victory, in charge of Pakistan's one-day and T20 International teams in April this year.

