Ganguly set to begin his new innings

India’s most decorated captain Sourav Ganguly will be taking over as the 39th president of the BCCI on Wednesday at its AGM, ending a tumultuous 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

Things have not changed much for Sourav Ganguly after he filed his nomination for the BCCI President’s post on October 14.

The former of India captain, who has donned many hats including presiding over the administration of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), became the only contender for the top job and on Wednesday, he will be officially be declared BCCI President by the electoral officer, N. Gopalaswami.

Ganguly has been in demand from the media at home and elsewhere in the country. He has fielded questions on CoA, ICC, Indian team, Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Wriddhiman Saha and the national selectors.

Talking of ICC, Ganguly’s task would be to persuade the Indian Government to give Income tax exemption for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2021 and the ICC World Cup in 2023. The BCCI did not get the income tax exemption for the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup from the late finance Minister Arun Jaitley and it has cost the BCCI $23.75 million.

As of now Ganguly has less than a year’s time, unless a sports bill facilitates a three-year run for him and others, most notably, Jay Shah, who will take over as Secretary.

Ganguly spent some time at the Cricket Centre here on Tuesday. “Getting to know things,” he said while leaving the BCCI office.

Ganguly was an exceptional ODI batsman, will he make his short stint as BCCI chief exceptional?.

