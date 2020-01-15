Ganguly non-committal on day-night Test down under

Virat Kohli, ahead of the ODI series against Australia, had made it clear that his team was ready to play a day-night Test in Australia later this year.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, however, revealed that the Board is yet to take a call on the matter. “He (Virat) is a tremendous ambassador of the game and that’s why he is such a great player. (As far as day-night Test is concerned), let’s see what happens,” Ganguly told The Hindu on the sidelines of the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

The top brass from the BCCI and Cricket Australia met here over the last couple of days, along with members of Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board. Though Ganguly termed the meetings ‘meet and greet’ sessions, it is understood that a range of issues were discussed, including ICC’s four-day Tests proposal, a four-nation Super Series and day-night Tests.

At the Aces Awards, Ganguly was happy to see so many young achievers being rewarded for their excellence. “It’s a great award. I was the Sportstar’s sportsperson of the year in 2000. It’s great to see so many wonderful athletes,” Ganguly said. “This is what you play for. Indian sports has got better and better.”

The BCCI is likely to put out advertisements soon to fill the slots for India’s women’s selection committee. With the Hemlata Kala-led five-member committee finishing its term, the Board is planning to invite applications from former cricketers to form a new panel.