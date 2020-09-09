Ganguly in Dubai to oversee preparations

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly landed here on Wednesday to oversee preparations for a bio-secure IPL beginning on September 19 with a match between defending champion Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

“My first flight in 6 months to Dubai for IPL... crazy life changes,” Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle ahead of his departure with a picture of him wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic.

He will be in quarantine for the next six days and is expected to be in the UAE till September 23.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel is among the other key officials who are already in Dubai.