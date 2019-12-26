Ganguly, Dravid have a ‘general meeting’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) persident Sourav Ganguly had a long meeting with National Cricket Academy (NCA) director Rahul Dravid at the Board’s headquarters on Thursday.

It has been learned that the duo deliberated on the roadmap for the academy in a two-hour long meeting.

Dravid did not take questions from the media, and Ganguly termed it as a ‘general meeting’, without elaborating further. “It was a general NCA-related meeting,” Ganguly told Sportstar.

The meeting happened days after reports surfaced that the NCA allegedly refused to conduct a fitness test for pace ace Jasprit Bumrah.

Though it could not be confirmed whether this matter was discussed in the meeting, it was learnt that there were conversations on how to make the academy more effective in terms of injury-management.

Ever since taking charge as the BCCI president in October, Ganguly has reiterated that he wants the NCA to be an academy of excellence.

Last week, Ganguly had told reporters in Kolkata that the Cricket Advisory Committee will be formed in the ‘next couple of days’. But there hasn’t been a decision on the CAC yet.