Cricket

Ganguly briefs affiliates on IPL, domestic season

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)   | Photo Credit: AFP

Ganguly’s mail stated: “The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums.”

In his first official communication to affiliates of the BCCI since the COVID-19 outbreak, president Sourav Ganguly assured the State associations of staging the IPL and preparing for the next domestic season with a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs). But the letter has evoked a mixed response from the State associations.

Ganguly’s mail, accessed by The Hindu, stated: “The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums.”

Ganguly also informed the affiliates that the BCCI has been “working on various formats and options” for domestic cricket. “The BCCI will come up with more details over the next couple of weeks,” he said, adding that the BCCI is “in the process” of preparing SOPs for State associations on resuming cricket in the wake of the pandemic.

Saurashtra Cricket Association secretary Himanshu Shah welcomed the communication. “It’s heartening to see the BCCI president reaching out to all the associations and briefing us about its plans. Hopefully, we shall have more clarity about the next season soon,” Shah told The Hindu.

However, not all State associations are happy with the mail. “There’s absolutely nothing new or concrete in it. If at all such a mail had to be sent, it should have been four weeks earlier. It’s high time some concrete steps are announced about the domestic season,” said the secretary of an association from the south.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 10:21:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ganguly-briefs-affiliates-on-ipl-domestic-season/article31806614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY