Gambhir slams Bedi and Chauhan again after Saini’s impressive India debut

Gautam Gambhir has yet again made a scathing attack on former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan for trying to block Navdeep Saini’s entry in the Delhi Ranji Trophy team, after the fast bowler made an impressive debut for the country in the first T20 International against the West Indies.

The 26-year-old Saini claimed three wickets for 17 runs to star in India’s four-wicket win against the Windies at Lauderhill in USA on Saturday. Former India opener Gambhir took the opportunity to take a dig at the two ex India players.

“Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled-@BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!,” Gambhir tweeted.

Bedi and Chauhan were part of a faction of the Delhi and District Cricket Association members who did not approve of Gambhir’s move to bring in Haryana-born Saini in the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. They had questioned how an ‘outsider’ could get into the Delhi team.

This was not the first time Gambhir had taken a potshot at Bedi and Chauhan. He had done the same when Saini made it to India’s Test squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan last year. Saini, however, did not play in that Test.

Saini had said earlier that he owed his success to Gambhir and a few other senior Delhi players.