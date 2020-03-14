Future course of action to be decided today

Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly said here on Friday the future course of action on the Indian Premier League would be decided after a meeting with franchises on Saturday.

Following Health Ministry guidelines, the BCCI has decided to suspend the league till April 15. However, there is no clarity on whether the tournament will start on April 15 or a revised date will be announced.

“Let’s see. We can’t answer that right now,” Ganguly said after a long meeting at the BCCI headquarters on Friday. He said it was not possible to predict how things would pan out.

As per the schedule, the tournament was to begin on March 29 and end on May 24. Asked whether the window would be extended, Ganguly said: “It’s too early to comment on that. We will discuss all the aspects, see how things go and decide accordingly.”

With the Delhi government refusing to give permission to host any sporting activities, including the IPL, there is speculation that the number of venues could be reduced.

However, Ganguly said: “Our priority is safety and that’s why we decided to postpone it. We will see how things go and then get a better idea (about the venues).”

Asked whether the franchises were happy with the Board’s decision, Ganguly stated: “Nobody has a choice.”