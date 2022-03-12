Full-strength India primed to flex its muscles under the lights 

Skipper Rohit Sharma will look to make an impression in the Pink ball Test. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

March 12, 2022

Sri Lanka will have its task cut out handling the Indian spinners on a seemingly dry Chinnaswamy pitch

To be at a pink-ball Test is to partake in a carnival. It was envisioned with mingling in mind, to create a festive atmosphere under the dazzling evening sky and to bring fans closer to a format that can, at times, seem out of place in this fast-paced world of short attention spans.

Selling the idea

Starting the match on a weekend, in this city, lends itself perfectly to this narrative. After all, the areas the roving, young population of Bengaluru frequents are in and around the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the second Test between India and Sri Lanka begins on Saturday.

A few sessions of cricket-watching can acquaint the uninitiated with the game’s oldest format, and may even lead to a lasting friendship. KSCA, the host association, is even planning a Coffee Table Book — one that is looked at more than read — highlighting the best moments from the city’s cricketing history.

It will be to Sri Lanka’s credit if it can leave an imprint too. The signs, though, aren’t encouraging, especially after the innings and 222-run drubbing in the first Test in Mohali.

Axar returns

The already full-strength Indian squad will welcome left-arm spinner Axar Patel, whose 11-wicket match-haul in the last pink-ball Test India played (vs England, February 2021) ensured that the match finished in under two days. On a seemingly dry pitch at the Chinnaswamy, the spin trio of Axar, R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be more than a handful.

The way the pink ball wobbles, especially in the evenings, has often prompted sides to play a pace-heavy attack. But with the weather getting warmer and there being very little moisture, the possibility seems reduced. Those looking for hints at the pre-match briefing found nothing as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah held the cards close to his chest.

Sri Lanka, however, saw plenty of India in Mohali and would be hoping for no more. But Virat Kohli is due a century and the Garden City is practically his second home. Interestingly, Kohli’s last international ton was in a pink-ball Test, against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November 2019. Wouldn’t he love a redux?

The visitors’ preparations for Bengaluru have been hampered by injuries to top-order batter Pathum Nissanka (back) and pacer Dushmantha Chameera (ankle). Nissanka scored a dogged half-century in the first Test and the fast Chameera could have made an impact, but both will be missing from action. Speedster Lahiru Kumara is also out with a hamstring injury and left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrema is likely to take his place.

Suranga Lakmal, 35, will play his 70th and last Test, and would no doubt want to go out on a high.

This will be the 19th day-night Test ever and the short history shows that there are really no half-measures in this genre. Not a single match has finished in a draw and of the last 11 pink-ball Tests, five have been innings victories, two by eight wickets or better and two by more than 250 runs. On current form, only one team looks like finishing on the right side of this record.

The teams (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Capt.), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Saurabh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Capt.), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (Vice-Capt.), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Patthum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara.

Umpires: Arpita Choudhary & Nitin Menon; TV Umpire: Virender Sharma; Match referee: Javagal Srinath.

Match starts at 2 p.m.