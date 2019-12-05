Front-foot no-balls to be third umpire’s call

Front-foot no-balls in the upcoming T20 and One-Day International series between India and the West Indies will be decided by the third umpire and not on-field officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

The technology to call front-foot no-balls will be put to trial in the first T20I in Hyderabad on Friday.

“Throughout the trial, the third umpire will be responsible for monitoring every ball bowled and identifying whether there has been any front-foot infringement,” the ICC said in a statement.

“If there has been an infringement on the front foot, the third umpire will communicate this to the on-field umpire who will subsequently call a no-ball.

“As a result, the on-field umpire will not call a front-foot no-ball without the advice of the third umpire,” it added.

Benefit of doubt

The ICC said the benefit of doubt in close calls would lie with the bowler.

“It’s important to note that any benefit of the doubt lies with the bowler, and if a late no-ball call is communicated, then the on-field umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and call no-ball," the statement said.

Based on this trial, the ICC will gauge whether the system has a beneficial impact on the decision-making process and the flow of the game.