Four women cricketers get NOC to play in ‘Hundred’

The tour begins in the U.K. with a one-off Test at Bristol on June 16 and concludes with the third and final T20I on July 15.

The BCCI has granted No Objection Certificates (NOC) to four Indian women cricketers, including T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, to play in the inaugural ‘Hundred’ tournament in the UK starting on July 21.

Opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are among the four bound for the 100-ball tournament. The name of the fourth player is not yet known.

“Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti and another player have got the clearance as the BCCI has granted the NOC for them,” a BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that these four Indian players will extend their stay in the UK following the completion of India’s multi-format tour of England in June-July.

A three-match ODI series is slotted in between.

The Indian team for the tour is yet to be announced.