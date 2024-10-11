GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four former Baroda cricket captains honoured at new stadium

Published - October 11, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Vadodara:

Amol Karhadkar
Baroda Cricket Association marked the beginning of a new Ranji Trophy season at its new home venue by honouring four of its former captains who passed away recently. | Photo Credit: Amol Karhadkar

The Baroda Cricket Association marked the beginning of a new Ranji Trophy season at its new home venue by honouring four of its former captains who passed away recently.

Families of D.K. Gaekwad (former India captain who passed away in February 2024), his son Aunshuman Gaekwad (former India batter and coach, July 2024), Narayan Satham (former Baroda captain, February 2022) and Cecil Williams (former Baroda and Railways coach, April 2021) were presented with a memento.

The families were also asked to plant a sapling in the premises of the near-complete Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on the city’s outskirts.

“As we move into a new era with the new stadium on the verge of completion, this is an attempt to acknowledge the contribution of some of BCA’s stalwarts who are no longer with us,” said Pranav Amin, the BCA president. “Planting a sapling will ensure not only will their legacy live forever but Baroda cricket can also continue to flourish in their shadow.”

The function was held just before the start of Baroda’s Ranji Trophy opener against Mumbai, with both the squads and match officials in attendance.

