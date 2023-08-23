Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Streak dies aged 49

August 23, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, has died at the age of 49, his former team mate Henry Olonga said late on Tuesday.

The all-rounder was the all-time leading test wicket-taker for his country. He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 one-day internationals, scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend," Olonga said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Stint with KKR

Post-retirement Streak served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

In 2021 he was given an eight-year ban from the sport after admitting breaches of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code. He took "full responsibility" for his actions but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches.

Zimbabwe test skipper Sean Williams said Streak had left "a legacy for us to live up to".

"No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others," Williams said.

"You will be missed we love you dearly. Rest in peace Streaky."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT