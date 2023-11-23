Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels banned from all forms of cricket for six years for anti-corruption code violation

November 23, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Dubai

Former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels was on November 23 handed a six-year ban from all forms of cricket for failing to disclose benefits he received during the Abu Dhabi T10 league that could have brought the sport into disrepute, concealing information and not co-operating with the investigation officer.

In all, Samuels breached the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code on four counts and was charged by the International Cricket Council in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official of the Emirates board in September 2021.

Samuels, who played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August and his ban began on November 11.

The charges relate to the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2019.

The ICC said on Thursday that the former all-rounder was guilty of "failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute."

He was also guilty of "failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of USD 750 or more. Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation." "Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation," the ICC said in a statement.

Alex Marshall, the ICC General Manager, HR and Integrity Unit, said the ban on Samuels will act as a strong deterrent.

"Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.

"Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules," said Marshall. Samuels top-scored for the West Indies in the T20 World Cup final in 2012 and 2016. He made more than 11000 runs in international cricket. He was banned for two years after being found guilty of "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute" in May, 2008.

He last played for the West Indies in 2018 and announced his retirement in 2020.

