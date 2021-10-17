Former TN cricketer Vasanth passes away

Former Tamil Nadu top-order batsman R.C. Vasanth Kumar passed away at 4 a.m. on Saturday following a heart attack. He was 45.

Vasanth, a dashing batsman in his playing days, had watched the IPL final on Friday night without any discomfort.

But his father R. Chandrasekharan, an accomplished off-spinner in his time, found he had breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday.

Vasanth made 1,097 runs in 22 First Class games at 32.26.

He notched up three hundreds and an equal number of 50s, with a highest of 151.

Vasanth, also the hon. secretary of Magnet Cricket Club, was active in cricketing circles.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association expressed its condolences at Vasanth’s unexpected demise.