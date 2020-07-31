Cricket

Former Saurashtra coach Hasmukhbhai ‘Bababhai’ Joshi dies aged 85

The Ranji Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Representational image

The Ranji Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Representational image   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Bababhai Joshi served Saurashtra in many capacities, as a player, selector of Under-16, Under-19, Under-22, umpire, coach and as a manager

Former Saurashtra coach and manager Hasmukhbhai Joshi, popularly known as ‘Bababhai’ in cricketing circles, died on Thursday, the Saurashtra Cricket Association said.

Joshi was 85-years-old.

“Bababhai Joshi served cricket of Saurashtra in many capacities; as a player, selector of Under 16, Under 19, Under 22, umpire, coach and as a manager,” the SCA said in media statement.

He also published a book Old Ranji Trophy Players of the Period 1963 to 1969 — my teammates and intimates.

Former BCCI and SCA Secretary Niranjan Shah, conveyed heartfelt sympathies on Joshi’s demise.

“Bababhai was the man with quality, ethics and great cricketing capabilities,” said Shah.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 4:40:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/former-saurashtra-coach-hasmukhbhai-bababhai-joshi-dies-aged-85/article32239752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY