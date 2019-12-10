Cricket

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed pleads guilty to bribery offences: report

Nasir Jamshed. | File

Nasir Jamshed. | File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The 30-year-old was banned for 10 years in August 2018 by an anti-corruption tribunal for his part in a spot-fixing scandal during the Pakistan Super League in 2017

Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed will be sentenced in February after pleading guilty in a British court to conspiring to bribe other players to spot-fix a Twenty20 match, the BBC has reported.

The 30-year-old was banned for 10 years in August 2018 by an anti-corruption tribunal for his part in a spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2017 and was charged with bribery offences last December.

Jamshed, an opening batsman who represented Pakistan 68 times across all three formats, changed his plea during his trial at Manchester Crown Court, the BBC said.

He was arrested along with British nationals Yousaf Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz, who both pleaded guilty to bribery offences last week.

The conspiracy was uncovered via a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation using an undercover police officer.

The NCA investigation first exposed an attempt to fix a game in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2016 and then a successful fix in the PSL in 2017, where opening batsmen agreed not to score from the first two balls, the prosecution told the court.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
Pakistan
corruption & bribery
cricket
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 11:01:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/former-pakistan-batsman-nasir-jamshed-pleads-guilty-to-bribery-offences-report/article30264628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY