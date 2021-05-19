Former Odisha cricketer Prasanta Mohapatra passes away due to COVID-19

KOLKATA

19 May 2021 22:20 IST

As a match-referee, he regularly supervised BCCI matches at different venues in the last few years

Former Odisha Ranji Trophy player and BCCI match referee Prasanta Mohapatra passed away in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, tweeted the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). Mohapatra, 47, succumbed to COVID-19-related complications.

Mohapatra had lost his father, eminent sculptor and Rajya Sabha member Raghunath Mohapatra, due to COVID-19 11 days ago. Mohapatra, who made his debut against Bihar in 1990, scored 2196 runs at 30.08 in 45 First-Class matches. He also played in Duleep and Deodhar Trophy.

