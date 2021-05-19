Cricket

Former Odisha cricketer Prasanta Mohapatra passes away due to COVID-19

Former Odisha Ranji Trophy player and BCCI match referee Prasanta Mohapatra passed away in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, tweeted the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). Mohapatra, 47, succumbed to COVID-19-related complications.

Mohapatra had lost his father, eminent sculptor and Rajya Sabha member Raghunath Mohapatra, due to COVID-19 11 days ago. Mohapatra, who made his debut against Bihar in 1990, scored 2196 runs at 30.08 in 45 First-Class matches. He also played in Duleep and Deodhar Trophy.

As a match-referee, he regularly supervised BCCI matches at different venues in the last few years.

