Former Odisha cricketer Prasanta Mohapatra passes away due to COVID-19

Former Odisha Ranji Trophy player and BCCI match referee Prasanta Mohapatra passed away in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, tweeted the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). Mohapatra, 47, succumbed to COVID-19-related complications.
Mohapatra had lost his father, eminent sculptor and Rajya Sabha member Raghunath Mohapatra, due to COVID-19 11 days ago. Mohapatra, who made his debut against Bihar in 1990, scored 2196 runs at 30.08 in 45 First-Class matches. He also played in Duleep and Deodhar Trophy.
As a match-referee, he regularly supervised BCCI matches at different venues in the last few years.