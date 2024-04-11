GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former New Zealand spinner Jack Alabaster passes away at 93

Alabaster is considered to be one of the best spinners to hail from New Zealand. From 1955 to 1972, he featured in 21 Tests and claimed 49 wickets

April 11, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Jack Alabaster seen in discussion with Indian cricekt player Anil Kumble during the India tour of New Zealand on March 13, 1994.

Jack Alabaster seen in discussion with Indian cricekt player Anil Kumble during the India tour of New Zealand on March 13, 1994. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

Former New Zealand legspinner Jack Alabaster passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 93 in Cromwell, U.K.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took to X to announce the demise of Alabaster, "NZC is deeply saddened to mark the death of leg-spinner Jack Alabaster, who died in Cromwell last night aged 93. A champion of Southland and @OtagoCricket, Jack played 21 Tests from 1955-1972 (including the first four wins NZ achieved), taking 49 wickets at 38.02."

Alabaster is considered to be one of the best spinners to hail from New Zealand. From 1955 to 1972, he featured in 21 Tests and claimed 49 wickets.

He represented Otago in domestic cricket and made 143 first-class appearances during which he claimed 500 scalps.

He was also a part of New Zealand's first four Test wins and also toured India and Pakistan in 1955-56, England in 1958, South Africa in 1961-62 and the West Indies in 1971-72.

During five Tests against South Africa, he claimed 22 wickets which helped New Zealand draw their first series against the Proteas.

In the first Test, he claimed seven wickets but New Zealand eventually ended up suffering a 30-run defeat. In the third Test, he claimed his career-best match haul of 8/180 which led to New Zealand's historic maiden Test win.

During the West Indies tour in 1971-72, he claimed one wicket which was of the legendary Garry Sobers. However, an Achilles tendon injury ended up cutting his tour short.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.