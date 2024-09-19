Former Lanka player Dulip Samaraweera banned from coaching in Australia for 20 years

Former Sri Lankan Test cricketer Dulip Samaraweera, who was working as Victoria's women's team coach, has been banned for 20 years by the country's board after being found guilty of breaching its code of conduct with "utterly reprehensible" behaviour during his stint with the side.

Samaraweera, who played seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka and first joined Cricket Victoria as a batting coach in 2008, was banned following an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Department.

According to cricket.com.au, the 52-year-old will not be allowed to hold any position in the cricketing set-up Down Under for the next two decades.

Samaraweera was found to be in "serious breach" of clause 2.23 of the CA's Code of Conduct, which concerns conduct "contrary to the spirit of cricket, is unbecoming of a representative or official, is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket, or does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute".

In a statement, Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins backed the ban and lauded the victim for pursuing her case.

He did not give the specifics of the incident that led to this outcome but a 'Sydney Morning Herald' report, quoting sources, said the Sri Lankan was accused of "coercive relationship with a player".

"It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria," Cummins said.

"The victim in this case has demonstrated incredible strength of character and courage in speaking up. She will continue to receive our ongoing support to allow her to achieve her goals on and off the field," he added.

Samaraweera, who is yet to react to the verdict, was appointed interim head coach of the team in November last year before taking the position full-time in May this year. He resigned within two weeks of that elevation. He was also an assistant coach with Women's Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars.

The Australian Cricketers' Association supported CA's verdict.

"These are extremely serious findings that may shock and upset many in the cricket community," said chief executive Todd Greenberg.

