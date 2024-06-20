Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away

Former Indian team cricketer David Johnson, 52, fell to his death from the fourth-floor balcony of his flat at an apartment, in Kothanur on June 20. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He had sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared “brought dead”, Kothanur Police who visited the spot said.

A senior police official said that investigation was underway to ascertain whether the deceased jumped to end his life, or fell accidentally. They have filed an unnatural death report.

Hailing from Arasikere, Hassan district, David Johnson was a bowler, played for Karnataka and made his international debut in 1996. He played for Team India in only two Test matches. He was also active in Karnataka Premiere League tournament.

Former cricketer from Bengaluru Anil Kumble took to social media to condone his death. “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”!,” he posted on X.

“We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead,” the KSCA official told PTI.

In his prime, Johnson, who played two Tests and 39 First-Class matches, was the member of a formidable Karnataka bowling unit that also featured Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Dodda Ganesh.

“It is a shocking news as we had played together from our tennis cricket days for a club called Jai Karnataka,” cricketer Ganesh, also a former Indian pacer and Johnson’s long-time friend, told PTI.

He fondly recalled their time together on the field.

“Later we played together for State and the country. That Karnataka bowling attack was the Indian bowling attack for a long time.

“In fact, six members from the State, including Rahul Dravid, was in India squad at the same time. I doubt any other state has managed that feat,” said the cricketer.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, too extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

“Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered,” Mr. Shah wrote on X.

(With inputs from PTI)

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: Arogya Sahayavani - 104; Sneha - 044- 24640050