Bishan Singh Bedi, former India captain and legendary spinner, passes away at 77

October 23, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

Bedi, a prominent part of India’s famous spin quartet claimed 266 wickets in 67 Test matches

The Hindu Bureau

Former left-arm spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. File. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam

Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23. He was 77-years-old.

Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi during the cricket match. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

He was the part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners, others being Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who formed the core of India’s bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

Bishen Singh Bedi — The man who has kept in touch with his inner child

Bishan Singh Bedi, India’s versatile spinner meets Queen Elizabeth II of Britain at Lord’s cricket ground before the start of the second day of the first cricket test match between India and England at The Lords, London on July 23, 1971. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Bedi was briefly the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.

He was also a national selector and mentor to many talented spinners like Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik, who all swore by his technical insight.

(With inputs from PTI)

