Chetan Chauhan, former India opener and U.P. Minister, succumbs to COVID-19

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, tested positve last month.

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.

Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day.

“My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites,” Pushpendra told PTI.

Chauhan, who was Sunil Gavaskar’s longest serving opening partner, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI in Lucknow on July 12 after being found COVID-19 positive.

Due to kidney related ailments, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

On Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.