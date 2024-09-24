GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat appointed as USA's National Cricket League commissioner

Published - September 24, 2024 11:30 am IST - Washington

PTI
Haroon Lorgat. File photo

Haroon Lorgat. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

America's National Cricket League has appointed former International Cricket Council CEO Haroon Lorgat as its commissioner, aiming to popularise the sport in the United States.

A former first-class cricketer, Lorgat served as the ICC CEO from 2008 to 2012, overseeing three World Cups and playing a key role in developments such as the Decision Review System (DRS), the expansion of anti-corruption measures, and the growth of cricket in associate countries.

"I'm privileged to take on this role with the National Cricket League at such a transformative moment. Cricket is a sport with the power to inspire new players and connect fans across the US," Lorgat said in a statement.

"We're bringing something fresh, and with our focus on sustainability and global access, we are laying the groundwork to reshape American sports for future generations," he added.

Under Lorgat's leadership, the NCL will host its inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament, a new 60 ball cricket format, which has been approved by the ICC.

The tournament is set to take place from October 4 to 14 at University of Dallas, making it the first national sports league partnership with a university with the NCL expecting a daily audience of around 4,000 attendees.

"We have established the National Cricket League as a premier force in the global cricket arena," NCL's chairman Arun Agarwal said.

"With the prestigious ICC endorsement, Haroon Lorgat’s visionary leadership, and our strategic partnership with SEE Holdings championing sustainability, we are already reshaping the future of cricket in America and setting a new global standard for the sport," Agarwal added.

NCL also announced a partnership with SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability and innovation.

The league this year will feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi.

Cricket veterans like Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan, and Blair Franklin will also be a part of the league as mentors and coaches.

