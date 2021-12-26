Cricket

Former England Test captain Ray Illingworth dies at 89

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973 and captained the country 31 times, winning 12 matches and an Ashes series in Australia in 1970-71. File  

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89, his county Yorkshire announced on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Ray Illingworth has passed away,” the county wrote on its Twitter account. He was undergoing radiotherapy for oesophageal cancer.

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973 and captained the country 31 times, winning 12 matches and an Ashes series in Australia in 1970-71. He scored 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claimed 122 wickets with his off-spin bowling at 31.20.

Illingworth was chairman of the selectors between 1993 and 1996, and also coached the team from 1995 to 96.


