Northampton

02 September 2020 22:09 IST

Former England all-rounder David Capel, 57, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018, passed away on Wednesday. Capel, who played 15 Tests and 23 ODIs from 1987-1990, had an aggregate of 701 runs and 38 wickets. He spent 32 consecutive years with Northamptonshire as a player and then coach.

