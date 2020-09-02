Cricket

Former England player David Capel passes away

Former England all-rounder David Capel, 57, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018, passed away on Wednesday. Capel, who played 15 Tests and 23 ODIs from 1987-1990, had an aggregate of 701 runs and 38 wickets. He spent 32 consecutive years with Northamptonshire as a player and then coach.

