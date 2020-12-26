Former England cricketer Robin Jackman dies at 75

Former England cricketer Robin Jackman, who played four Test matches and 15 one-day internationals, has died, the International Cricket Council said. He was 75.
Jackman took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career between 1966 and 1982.
Following his retirement he became a commentator in South Africa, where he lived with his wife Yvonne.
A statement Friday from the ICC read: "We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."
Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted: "Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing... Blessed to have had wonderful times shared ''Jackers''. RIP Rob".
